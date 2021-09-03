Three family members suffer burn injuries after LPG leak

Rajouri: Three members of a family including a father and his two sons received burn injuries in an incident of fire that broke out due to leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder.

The incident took place in Ward No 2 of Rajouri town with all the three victims being hospitalised at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Rajouri.

Officials said that Friday morning, members of a family were cooking a meal on an LPG burner when the gas from the cylinder started leaking, causing the fire to break out of the room.

They said that people in the vicinity acted swiftly and averted the explosion of the cylinder but the fire flames from the cylinder caused injuries to three family members.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Rashid, 42, son of Hamidullah, his elder son Kamran Rashid, 12, and younger son, 2, all residents of Dodassan Bala, presently residing at Ward 2.