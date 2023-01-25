Tight security arrangements in place on Republic Day

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, the 74rd Republic Day will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and scores of functions are scheduled take place across J&K.
The functions would be held at winter capital Jammu, summer capital Srinagar, all district and block headquarters.
Besides, government institutions and all educational institutions in J&K would also witness parades and cultural events.
The national flag would be unfurled at all districts, sub-districts, tehsil headquarters and panchayats by the PRI representatives during celebrations.
The main function will be held at MA Stadium Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Republic Day function.
In Srinagar, LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, even as Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar will be attending the main functions in their respective cities.
At district headquarters across J&K, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will be the chief guests and will unfurl the national flag.
To mark the celebrations, various departments are organising events, competitions and activities at district, school and panchayat levels.
For the purpose extra-ordinary security arrangements have been put in place to foil any untoward incident by the inimical elements.
All high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Republic Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by security forces to prevent any untoward incident.
Both human and technical means have been used to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations across J&K.