Tight security arrangements in place on Republic Day

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, the 74rd Republic Day will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and scores of functions are scheduled take place across J&K.

The functions would be held at winter capital Jammu, summer capital Srinagar, all district and block headquarters.

Besides, government institutions and all educational institutions in J&K would also witness parades and cultural events.

The national flag would be unfurled at all districts, sub-districts, tehsil headquarters and panchayats by the PRI representatives during celebrations.