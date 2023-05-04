Tightening of noose against drug peddlers sought in Shopian

Shopian: In order to review the measures taken by the stakeholder departments to curb the substance abuse and narcotics trade in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today convened the District Level Committee meeting of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) at Shopian here.
The DC was intimated about the action taken reports and measures being taken by the police, revenue, drug control, health, social welfare, excise, and other departments to curb the menace. He also reviewed the institutional facilities in place in the district for drug rehabilitation and treatment.
He asked officers of concerned departments to make coordinated and more effective efforts to contain the drug peddling and tighten the noose on peddlers, including on medical stores found involved in the trade.
The DC instructed for intensifying poppy destruction drives, and massive IEC campaigns through various media and across the educational institutions.
He exhorted the YS&S department to ensure the involvement of youth and students in various sports activities.
Both DC and SSP emphasised the need of conducting awareness camps in schools and colleges on a mass scale to sensitize the youth about the hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.
SSP Shopian Tanushree also intimated about the action taken by the department to control the menace.
ACR Shopian, SDM, Zainapora, ASP, Shopian and other concerned district and tehsil officers were present in the meeting.