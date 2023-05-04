Tightening of noose against drug peddlers sought in Shopian

Shopian: In order to review the measures taken by the stakeholder departments to curb the substance abuse and narcotics trade in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today convened the District Level Committee meeting of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) at Shopian here.

The DC was intimated about the action taken reports and measures being taken by the police, revenue, drug control, health, social welfare, excise, and other departments to curb the menace. He also reviewed the institutional facilities in place in the district for drug rehabilitation and treatment.