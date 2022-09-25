Timber seized in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have seized timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime.

Police Station Beerwah received information that one person Mohammad Aslam Malik son of Mohammad Sultan Malik resident of Watalpora Beerwah had dumped a huge quantity of illicit timber in his residential house who was waiting for the right time to smuggle it to another area.

Accordingly, the police party of Police Station Beerwah conducted the raid on a specific location and 5 logs of illicit timber were recovered from his possession. The accused smuggler has been arrested on the spot and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.