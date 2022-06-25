Timber smuggler booked under PSA in Bhaderwah

This is the first PSA against any timber smuggler in Jammu province.

Meanwhile, in another operation, three timber smugglers along with banned mechanical cutters were arrested from Thathri.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Babar Ali, Khursheed Ahmad, and Akhtar Hussain, all residents of Kahara tehsil.

“After the news of crackdown, smugglers are trying to sneak into the neighbouring Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest but we have activated our intelligence and arrested three of them from Thathri while we have received inputs that a group of 12 smugglers is on way towards Chamba via Padri Dhar. They too will be nabbed soon,” Shekhar said.

District Magistrate Doda, Vikas Sharma imposed a ban under Section 144 CrPC on the sale, purchase, and use of the portable chain saw (mechanical cutters) in district Doda on May 5, 2022, under Order No 215 - 2/DM/Doda.