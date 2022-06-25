Timber smuggler booked under PSA in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: In a first in Jammu province, a timber smuggler was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bhaderwah Forest Division while three more persons were arrested and 45 banned mechanical cutters seized on Saturday, officials said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bhaderwah, Chander Shekhar said that timber smuggler Masood Ahmad of Batara, Phigsoo, who was involved in timber smuggling since 2012, was arrested.
He said several cases were registered against the timber smuggler.
“He was several times summoned to Divisional Forest Office Bhaderwah and Range Office Thathri but never turned up and instead used to intimidate the forest officials,” Shekhar said. “His dossier was prepared and sent to Deputy Commissioner Doda on June 22 for taking a final call. On June 24, the DC passed orders for his detention under the stringent J&K Public Safety Act 1978."
He said a few more persons from the Tanta area of Chirala Range and Bhalessa Range of the Bhaderwah Forest Division were also indulging in timber and MFP smuggling.
“We have prepared half a dozen dossiers and strict action against them too is on cards,” Shekhar said.
He said that the PSA was introduced in J&K in 1978 primarily to tame timber smugglers but it took 44 years to book anyone under this law from Jammu province.
“This will create a lot of deterrence and surely go a long way in tightening the noose on the habitual offenders,” Shekhar said.
Masood was subsequently arrested and lodged at District Jail Bhaderwah.
This is the first PSA against any timber smuggler in Jammu province.
Meanwhile, in another operation, three timber smugglers along with banned mechanical cutters were arrested from Thathri.
The arrested smugglers have been identified as Babar Ali, Khursheed Ahmad, and Akhtar Hussain, all residents of Kahara tehsil.
“After the news of crackdown, smugglers are trying to sneak into the neighbouring Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest but we have activated our intelligence and arrested three of them from Thathri while we have received inputs that a group of 12 smugglers is on way towards Chamba via Padri Dhar. They too will be nabbed soon,” Shekhar said.
District Magistrate Doda, Vikas Sharma imposed a ban under Section 144 CrPC on the sale, purchase, and use of the portable chain saw (mechanical cutters) in district Doda on May 5, 2022, under Order No 215 - 2/DM/Doda.
