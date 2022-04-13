Time to show results on ground: Advisor Bhatnagar to Engineers

Out station based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing from their respective districts.

While reviewing the tendering and allotment of works under the Mission, Advisor Bhatnagar urged upon the Executing agencies to take up all the remaining works in hand in this working season only.

He enjoined upon them to complete the mission target before the onset of winter season along with integration of all the components. He urged them to prioritise the works so that best outcomes are achieved in this working season.

Advisor Bhatnagar also took note of the tendering process of all the works to be done under this national mission. He stressed on the fact that no reservation would be acceptable of any sort for not meeting the renewed deadline fixed today.

He maintained that every sort of liberation has been extended to the executing agencies for meeting the targets and now it is time to start delivering as there is no scope of any laxity.