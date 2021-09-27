Timeline fixed to process selection, waiting list of recruitment in school education department

As per the timeline fixed by the department, a timeline of one month has been fixed for the administrative department wherein the procedure should be complete within one month from the date of receipt of selection.

“At the level of directorates the process should be completed within one month from the date of receipt of approval of the administrative department,” the circular said.

Similarly, a two months timeline has been fixed for Chief Education Officers to complete the procedural formalities, from the date of receipt of approval and recommendation of the concerned directorates.

“Also, appointment orders at the level of CEOs will be compulsorily issued in all cases and their non-joining will be considered from the date of issuance of appointing order,” the circular reads.

During this period, appointment orders and subsequent submission of a list of non-joining candidates along with next meritorious waiting list candidates with recommendation for the operation of the waitlist strictly should be in light of the instruction issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) from time to time, it reads.

For non-joining candidates, a month timeline has been fixed at the directorate level to complete the requisite formalities which include the receipt of the list from CEOs regarding non-joining candidates.

The administrative department will also complete the formalities about non-joining candidates and convey approval to the respective directorates for the operation of the wait list within one month.

“It is therefore impressed upon the Director School Education, Jammu and Kashmir division, all CEOs of J&K UT to adhere to the instructions issued by the GAD on the subject matter,” the circular reads.

“The timeline should be followed in letter and spirit, so that the selection process could be completed within stipulated time avoiding re-validation process,” it reads.