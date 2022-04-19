Timely desilting of irrigation canals in Baramulla sought

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today convened a meeting of concerned officers, here to review the progress on desilting of irrigation canals across the district.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held about the status of desilting of canals, khuls in the district.

The concerned officers apprised the chair that desilting work has been taken section wise and tenders have been floated for remaining lengths.