Timely, inexpensive justice is right of every prisoner: Justice Magrey

Jammu: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Wednesday participated in a programme at district Jail Amphalla here to celebrate National Legal Services Day.

While speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey emphasized that timely and inexpensive justice is the right of every prisoner and the Legal Services Institutions across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh are bound to provide competent and free legal aid to the prisoners. The Chief Justice interacted with the prisoners and assured them to redress their genuine grievances. The jail inmates presented a remarkable cultural performance.

The day is being observed as a part of the Pan India Campaigns: ‘Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach’ and ‘Haq_humara_bhi_to_hai@75’.