Tiranga rally held in Pulwama

Pulwama: A Tiranga rally carried out in Government Degree College (Women) Pulwama on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was akin with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and was organised to commemorate 77 years of progressive India and its rich history.

Youth, school children, college students and staff from various offices, civil society members, public representatives and the general public participated in the rally.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom presided over the ceremony and inaugurated the Silaphalakem to commemorate the sacrifice of Martyrs and National heroes.

The participants stood for the national anthem.

This was followed by lighting of the Diyas led by the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC raised the national flag to honour the freedom fighters and administered the oath of unity “Panch Pran” to the participants.