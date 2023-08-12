Tiranga rally held in Pulwama

Pulwama: A Tiranga rally carried out in Government Degree College (Women) Pulwama on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was akin with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign and was organised to commemorate 77 years of progressive India and its rich history.
Youth, school children, college students and staff from various offices, civil society members, public representatives and the general public participated in the rally.
Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom presided over the ceremony and inaugurated the Silaphalakem to commemorate the sacrifice of Martyrs and National heroes.
The participants stood for the national anthem.
This was followed by lighting of the Diyas led by the Deputy Commissioner.
The DC raised the national flag to honour the freedom fighters and administered the oath of unity “Panch Pran” to the participants.
The DC along with SSP Pulwama, and a host of officers participated in “Vasudha Vandhan” by planting saplings in the college compound.
The participants also thronged to specially created selfie booths at the venue to click a wide range of selfies for uploading them on their social media handles.
The participants waved the national flag on patriotic songs and displayed perfectly blended and synchronised scenes, which instilled the sense of unity, allegiance and patriotic sentiments.
Later, the Tiranga rally took place from the Main Campus of GDC (Women) and culminated at Circle Road.
While highlighting the importance of the ceremony, DC Pulwama said that such events show the commitment of the people of Pulwama to the Nation and have proven to be the ambassadors of nation building through their support and vibrant participation in these mega rallies.
The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the people of Pulwama and said that such a historical participation and mass celebrations are inspiring and unforgettable.
He applauded the people for their boundless enthusiasm and patriotism and their everlasting tribute to the nation’s sovereignty.