Tirathraj Kapal Mochan yatra begins

Shopian: The three-day Tirathraj Kapal Mochan yatra has begun in Shopian district on Saturday with hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of the country visiting the shrine.

Shrine is located on the bankside of the gurgling Rambiara stream in quaint Nagbal village. The three-day annual yatra begins in August with devotees from across the country, particularly members of Kashmiri Pandits, visiting the place for Upnayan (thread ceremony) and Shradh.

Somnath Saraf, vice president Tirathraj Kapal Mochan Prabandhak Committee told Greater Kashmir that more than 500 devotees showed up at the shrine over the last two days.

“A Havan was performed on the second day of the yatra today,” said Saraf.

Saraf said, “The Shradh for those, who lost their lives to accidents, will be performed tomorrow. We are very thankful to the administration for having made extraordinary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra.”

The place has great significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community.