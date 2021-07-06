To reduce dropout rate in schools, Govt directs officials to create awareness about open schooling

Srinagar: The School Education Department Tuesday acknowledged that the school dropout rate was endemic in many areas which had thrown up a major challenge for the government to control the Out of School Children (OoSC) in J&K.

In wake of this the department has decided to encourage the dropout learners to avail National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) modes.

The department has also directed the Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) besides heads of the schools and teachers to aware OoSC about the courses offered by NIOS.

A circular issued by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) states that the NIOS was offering courses for the continuation of education of OoSC through open and distance learning (ODL) mode in order to minimise dropout rate and mainstream these children into the fold of school education.