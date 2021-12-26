Toddler dies of asphyxiation, mother hospitalised

Baramulla: A toddler was declared dead while his mother was hospitalized after they were spotted unconscious in their room in Andergam Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
The incident is believed to have happened due to asphyxiation caused by a gas heater.
The deceased has been identified as 18-month-old Muhammad Ayan.
The woman has been identified as Amina Begum. An official said that both the woman and her child were spotted unconscious in their room on Sunday afternoon.
He said both were shifted to SDH Pattan where the toddler was declared dead on arrival while his mother was shifted to a Sringar hospital for advanced treatment.