Kupwara: A toddler drowned to death on Thursday evening in Chamkote area of border town Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An official said that the toddler drowned in a nearby Nallah accidentally, following which a rescue operation was started.

He said that his body was recovered from the Nallah after locals and authorities launched a joint search operation.

The deceased toddler has been Identified as Mehran Fayaz (3) son of Fayaz Ahmad Geelana of Chamkote.