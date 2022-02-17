Topper Talib brings laurels to Lolab

Kupwara: Talib Nabi Lone of the Sogam area of Lolab has brought laurels to north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by securing the first position in the 10th class examination.

Talib, a student of Army Goodwill School Chandigam, Lolab secured 500 out of 500 marks in the results declared on Wednesday.

According to his family, Talib has remained a meritorious student from the outset and this feat achieved by him was the outcome of his rigorous hard work.