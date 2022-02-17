Topper Talib brings laurels to Lolab

Kupwara: Talib Nabi Lone of the Sogam area of Lolab has brought laurels to north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by securing the first position in the 10th class examination.
Talib, a student of Army Goodwill School Chandigam, Lolab secured 500 out of 500 marks in the results declared on Wednesday.
According to his family, Talib has remained a meritorious student from the outset and this feat achieved by him was the outcome of his rigorous hard work.
Talib, son of a policeman, told Greater Kashmir that he was anticipating a good rank but was not sure about securing the first position.
“I am thankful to my teachers who, despite COVID-19 restrictions, taught us throughout the year. Our teachers played a significant role in my achieving this score,” Talib said. “I believe that the COVID-19 restrictions proved a blessing in disguise for me because I could devote more time towards my studies.”
He said that he used to devote 10-12 hours to studies.
“I believe for securing a good rank, a student needs to devote substantial time towards studies,” Talib said.
He also thanked the local Army unit which provided students with notepads for online classes.
“My several classmates could not afford mobile phones due to financial constraints. Had the Army not provided us tablets, things could have turned ugly for us for taking online classes,” said Talib, who is presently attending tuition classes at a private coaching centre in Srinagar and dreaming of becoming a doctor.