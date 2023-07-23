Torrential rains in Kashmir | Director Agriculture issues advisory to farmers

Srinagar: Torrential rains in Kashmir have prompted the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal to issue an advisory for farmers, informing about the physiological and pathological effects of flooding in the crops while it also contains remedial measures in case the situation turns dire.

The lack of oxygen triggered by flooding can cause roots to cease to function resulting in plant collapse with limited recovery potential, the advisory said. In the case of potatoes, dearth of oxygen can lead to cell death, it said.

While saturated soil conditions can result in early plant decline in vegetable crops. To counter this, the advisory carries remedial measures that include, draining water-logged soil as soon as possible, and removing damaged plants and disposing them away from the field.

He said the dislodged plants should be erected by earthing up, application of fertilizers particularly top dose of urea should be ensured to initiate the new growth in the plants.