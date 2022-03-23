Tourism Department holds plantation drive

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism Kashmir organized a plantation drive in collaboration with Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA), Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) and NLCO at Cherry Park, Nigeen Lake Srinagar.
On 21 March and 22 March on the occasion of International Forest Day and World Water Day the plantation drive was held at West Nigeen lake.
Dr. Ahsanul Haq, deputy director Tourism was the special guest on the occasion who inaugurated the plantation drive by planting trees in the park which was followed by Shaista, Incharge Nigeen, members of NTTA and students of Bilaliya Educational Institute.
Dr. Ahsansul Haq spoke about the importance of trees and environment & Dr. Shaista encouraged students to protect trees planted by them. Students of the school were very enthusiastic in participating in the plantation drive.
The members of NTTA especially Gulam Muhammad, Riyaz Latief, Ab Rahman and others as well as students and teachers of BEI extended their support.