Tourism Department reaches Kolkata to woo tourists to Kashmir

In his presentation, Waseem Raja highlighted the new tourism products, services and the upcoming festival calendar rolled out by the Department. He informed us about the series of festivals being organised by the Tourism Department in the next few months, which includes some iconic festivals.

The presentation highlighted the activities and the steps taken by the department during the last few months after the second wave of Covid-19 and the vaccination drive carried out by the Department to ensure that all tourism service providers and the tourism staff are fully vaccinated. He assured the travel trade and media that all Covid protocols are being followed in the UT to ensure safety of tourists and the service providers. He also laid emphasis on the art, culture, cuisine, natural beauty, adventure and Golf as a unique feature of the Tourism diversity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The travel trade fraternity of Kolkata, on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of J&K Tourism Department to organise such an event in Kolkata after the 2nd wave of Covid-19 and they hoped that the tourists from West Bengal will keep visiting the J&K and also explore the unexplored destinations of Gurez, Bungus, Bhaderwah, Bani, Sarthal among others and be mesmerized with the rich experience of JK Tourism.