Tourism Department sets up helpline desk

Srinagar: In an effort to further facilitate tourists and yatries visiting Kashmir, the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir has set up a dedicated helpline desk at the Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar.

The aim of setting up the helpline desk is to redress the grievances of tourists viz a viz any service instantly and in case of any difficulty reach out to them.

The numbers of the helpline desk are 8899941010 and 8899931010. Interested tourists can also email their grievances at helpline.kashmirtourism@gmail.com.

“The Department of Tourism, it may be mentioned, has been striving to get the tourists their best experiences during their stay here and in case they get into any difficulty the same be redressed in minimum possible time,” an official statement said.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob has appealed to the tourists to utilise the services of this dedicated helpline to get their grievances resolved in minimum time. He said the Department is committed to provide better facilities and services to tourists visiting Kashmir.