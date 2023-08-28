Tourism Deptt holds homestay awareness camps at Keran, Gurez, Teetwal

Srinagar: In its efforts to further promote the concept of homestays at so far hidden destinations, the Tourism Department conducted several awareness camps at Keran and Teetwal in Kupwara district and Gurez in Bandipora district during the last two days.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the awareness camps were held on the instructions of Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob.
During the two day long camps the inhabitants of these localities were briefed about the tourism potential of these areas, the benefits of homestays like equal economic growth of all areas, eco-friendly nature of accommodation, promotion of local culture and cuisine.
An important feature of this awareness drive was an interactive meeting and interface between the residents of these areas and local administration particularly Revenue and Police Departments during which the local residents were guided about the formalities to be undertaken while registering for Homestays in a single window clearance mode.