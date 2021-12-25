Tourism Deptt organises Christmas festivals at Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar: As part of the week long year ending celebrations, Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir organised grand Christmas festivals at tourist destinations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam today, an official press release said.
The year end celebrations which started yesterday would culminate with new year celebrations on December 31. During these festivals, a large number of tourists from various parts of the country as well as locals participated.
Many hotels and prominent buildings at Gulmarg were illuminated to give the place a festive look. A colourful musical programme was organised at the Golf Club which witnessed the participation of a large number of tourists and local visitors.
Earlier yesterday members of the Christian community organised special prayers at the local Church. They also prayed for communal harmony, love and compassion for humanity.
Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez who inaugurated the festival yesterday said that it has been a tradition of the Tourism Department to organize Christmas Eve celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Department has planned this festive week to invite people around the world to come and visit Jammu and Kashmir.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, senior officers of the Department, and representatives of local hoteliers were present on the occasion.
Similarly at Pahalgam, the Pahalgam Club, local hotels, buildings and the market were illuminated and the whole place wore a festive look. A variety cultural programme was organised in the evening by the Department which saw the participation of a large number of tourists and local visitors.
As part of the festival, the Department yesterday had organised a cake baking competition which saw an encouraging participation from young enthusiasts from across the Kashmir valley.
The participants of the final round were awarded a cash prize of 20000 each and momentos.