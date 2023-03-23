Tourism Deptt renders assistance to accident hit tourists

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism rendered all assistance to the group of tourists from West Bengal that was caught in a tragic road accident at Bijbehara the other day, an official press release said.
Two tourists were killed and three others injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Bijbehara area.
Immediately after learning of the accident, field officers of the Tourism Department, on the instructions of Secretary, Tourism and Director Tourism Kashmir, rushed to the spot and helped in rescue operations alongwith district administration.
Later the bodies of both the killed tourists were airlifted to their native places in West Bengal for their last rites. The injured were evacuated from the site to a nearby hospital for treatment, the press release added.