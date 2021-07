Ganderbal: A 50-year-old tourist died of cardiac arrest at Sonmarg resort on Friday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Akash Vijay Sharma of Saroj Nagar HazariPahad area in Maharashtra’s Nagpur died at ThajwasSonmarg due to cardiac arrest.

Sharma’s body was brought to PHC Sonmarg for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family members.