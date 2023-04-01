Tourist from Mumbai expresses gratitude to KMI

Srinagar: A tourist from Mumbai, who had suffered heart attack, has expressed gratitude to Khyber Medical Institute (KMI) for saving his life.

The tourist Dipesh had visited Kashmir on holidays with friends. “He came to Khyber hospital Emergency complaining of stomach pain which he was attributing to food poisoning.

ECG was done immediately and the patient developed a massive cardiac arrest while doing ECG. He became unconsciousness with no pulse ECG showed ventricular fibrillation (VF) a life threatening irregular heart rhythm.

Immediately Aggressive advanced CPR was done by the Emergency team for 30 minutes..Chest compressions, Intubation, Adrenaline, DC shocks, Xylocard and Pressor support was done.

Rhythm was restored to Normal sinus. Patient was immediately taken to cath lab for primary pci with very high Bp elevating drugs. The patient was diagnosed with a massive heart attack with cardiogenic shock,” said Dr Showkat Shah, medical superintendent of KMI.