Tourist from Mumbai expresses gratitude to KMI

Srinagar: A tourist from Mumbai, who had suffered heart attack, has expressed gratitude to Khyber Medical Institute (KMI) for saving his life.
The tourist Dipesh had visited Kashmir on holidays with friends. “He came to Khyber hospital Emergency complaining of stomach pain which he was attributing to food poisoning.
ECG was done immediately and the patient developed a massive cardiac arrest while doing ECG. He became unconsciousness with no pulse ECG showed ventricular fibrillation (VF) a life threatening irregular heart rhythm.
Immediately Aggressive advanced CPR was done by the Emergency team for 30 minutes..Chest compressions, Intubation, Adrenaline, DC shocks, Xylocard and Pressor support was done.
Rhythm was restored to Normal sinus. Patient was immediately taken to cath lab for primary pci with very high Bp elevating drugs. The patient was diagnosed with a massive heart attack with cardiogenic shock,” said Dr Showkat Shah, medical superintendent of KMI.
“Angiography was done and showed Important vessel LAD cut off completely with huge thrombus and Primary PCI (One Stent Deployed) to LAD done The patients got extubated smoothly next day and discharged with stable vitals after 7 days hospital stay,” he said.
“It is so hard to find words or ways to thank you for what you have done for us, God Bless you. Feeling of Great happiness,joy and satisfaction,” Dipesh said in his message to KMI.
The family thanked the whole Khyber hospital staff, especially ER team,Cath lab ,and ICU team. Meanwhile. the management of KMI congratulated Dr Muzafar Ali for interventional cardiology and Dr Showkat Shah for critical care support for saving a precious young life.