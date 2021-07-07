Tourists assault doctors, hospital staff

Baramulla: Two doctors and two staff members of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tangmarg were physically assaulted by a group of tourists on Wednesday for not providing Covid-19 certificate swiftly to them.
The hospital authorities have lodged an official complaint at Police Station Tangmarg against the incident and sought immediate action against the erring tourists.
As per the hospital authorities, a group of tourists visited the hospital on Tuesday and went for Covid-19 tests. They said that the visiting tourists were asked to return after two to three days for the RT-PCR test report, however, the group of tourists descended at the hospital on Wednesday and demanded immediate handover of the report.
“Despite our repeated pleas that the report will take at least 24 hours more, the visiting tourists first indulged in a heated argument with the doctors and later physically assaulted two doctors and two staff members,” said a doctor at SDH Tangmarg.
“The tourists were insisting to provide them Covid-19 certificate duly stamped by the hospital authorities instead of waiting for the RT-PCR report which we refused,” he said.
Later, the hospital authorities lodged a formal complaint at Police Station Tangmarg and sought action against the tourists for assaulting the on-duty doctors.
Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tangmarg, HilalKhaliq said that an FIR had been lodged and further investigation started.
“Based on a complaint, an FIR No 61 of 2021 has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg. The accused tourists were summoned at the Police Station and further investigation started,” he said.