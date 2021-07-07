Tourists assault doctors, hospital staff

Baramulla: Two doctors and two staff members of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tangmarg were physically assaulted by a group of tourists on Wednesday for not providing Covid-19 certificate swiftly to them.

The hospital authorities have lodged an official complaint at Police Station Tangmarg against the incident and sought immediate action against the erring tourists.

As per the hospital authorities, a group of tourists visited the hospital on Tuesday and went for Covid-19 tests. They said that the visiting tourists were asked to return after two to three days for the RT-PCR test report, however, the group of tourists descended at the hospital on Wednesday and demanded immediate handover of the report.