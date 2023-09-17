Tourists, locals unhappy with lack of mobile network at scenic Athwatoo

Bandipora: Athwatoo, a scenic spot in Bandipora district in north Kashmir, which has lately attracted tourists has no mobile connectivity.

Many tourists who visit Athwatoo during the warmer months are frustrated and worried by the lack of communication services.

"We wanted to have some peaceful time, but due to lack of mobile network we remained concerned about parents back home," said Rizwan Mir, who stayed for the night with his friends.