Tourists, locals unhappy with lack of mobile network at scenic Athwatoo

Bandipora: Athwatoo, a scenic spot in Bandipora district in north Kashmir, which has lately attracted tourists has no mobile connectivity.
Many tourists who visit Athwatoo during the warmer months are frustrated and worried by the lack of communication services.
"We wanted to have some peaceful time, but due to lack of mobile network we remained concerned about parents back home," said Rizwan Mir, who stayed for the night with his friends.
He added it has become important to stay connected. Zahid Malik, who came from neighbouring Baramulla district said, "I was attracted to the stunning landscapes of the place, but the mobile network is very poor."
Those spending holidays have to walk down to the village, however, the network in the village, locals said, is also erratic.
Even when the administration macadamised the road to the tourist spot recently, the increasing number of visitors to the place find it frustrating that there is no mobile network.
The locals have appealed to the district administration to address this issue as soon as possible, saying that improved mobile network connectivity would enhance the tourist experience.