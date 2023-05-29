Tourists visiting rural Kashmir get wings to fly

Kupwara: The sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning and the view is mighty fine from up top.

In an effort to promote border tourism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army is collaborating with Himachal Pradesh’s Paragliding Association Birbling Kangra to conduct the adventurous sport paragliding in Kalaroos village, known for the mysterious caves which according to myths have secret tunnels that end in Russia.

Though the folklore about the caves in the village, earlier called Qila-e-Roos, meaning Russian Fort, might not have many takers today but the paragliding would have in the tourists looking to visit offbeat tourist destinations in Kashmir.

Kalaroos might be the next stop for the tourists looking to soar to new heights, make the sky their playground, have the time of their life, and let wings take where the heart desires.