Tourists visiting rural Kashmir get wings to fly

Kupwara: The sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning and the view is mighty fine from up top.
In an effort to promote border tourism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army is collaborating with Himachal Pradesh’s Paragliding Association Birbling Kangra to conduct the adventurous sport paragliding in Kalaroos village, known for the mysterious caves which according to myths have secret tunnels that end in Russia.
Though the folklore about the caves in the village, earlier called Qila-e-Roos, meaning Russian Fort, might not have many takers today but the paragliding would have in the tourists looking to visit offbeat tourist destinations in Kashmir.
Kalaroos might be the next stop for the tourists looking to soar to new heights, make the sky their playground, have the time of their life, and let wings take where the heart desires.
On Monday, the Indian Army's Kupwara Terriers facilitated paragliding association Birbiling Kangra, Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate three day's adventurous paragliding sports activity at a remote area of Kalaroos, Kupwara.
The event was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr Doifode Sagar along with Army officials from Vajr Division and Kupwara Terriers."The initiative is aimed to promote the border tourism and adventure sports in the border areas," an Army official said.
The official said the initiative will empower and inspire the youth of Kupwara and explore employment opportunities in adventure."Introduction of adventure sports along with border tourism will promote adventure tourism and improve economic conditions through these activities in this region," the army official said.
He said that Kupwara district has a vast untapped potential for adventure tourism which hat can help to sustain local economy and boost local employment by building an ecosystem of tourism-associated economic activities.
At the inaugural ceremony, the event saw a positive response from the local youth as around 30 youth including boys and girls participated in the event.
"This participation is expected to increase in coming days because the local youth are excited to participate in this first of its kind adventurous activity in the area," the official said. The participants extended their gratitude to the Indian Army for providing them the opportunity to showcase and boost their adventurous sports talent.
"The Indian Army is committed to engage, encourage, educate and empower the youth of Kupwara by supporting their endeavours to provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talent and make a name for themselves, their community and state," the Army official said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the Indian Army has taken several initiatives to promote border tourism as it has already opened Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, for tourists and common people, marking a significant moment of peace and tranquility in the region.
The initiative of the Indian Army to promote the Kaman Post as a tourist destination has raised expectations of the locals that it will pave the way for the promotion of border tourism by exploring other adjacent areas of the Uri sector.