Kupwara: A tractor driver died on Monday when his tractor turned turtle in Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District.

Locals said after the accident the driver was immediately rushed to CHC Kralgund where doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

After medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to his family for last rites. The deceased has been identified as Asif Ahmad Wani son of Gulam Mohammad Wani of Mangwalpora.