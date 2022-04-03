Trade-margin on medical devices capped to end menace of exaggerated MRP: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that the administration has achieved a major breakthrough in keeping the menace of printing exaggerated Maximum Retail Price (MRP) by pharmaceutical-companies on the label of medical devices.

The development took place after Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole took serious note of information that most of medical devices were found carrying trade margin of 100-800 percent.