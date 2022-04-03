Trade-margin on medical devices capped to end menace of exaggerated MRP: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that the administration has achieved a major breakthrough in keeping the menace of printing exaggerated Maximum Retail Price (MRP) by pharmaceutical-companies on the label of medical devices.
The development took place after Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole took serious note of information that most of medical devices were found carrying trade margin of 100-800 percent.
Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had taken up the matter of printing inflated MRP on medical devices with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India. In response, the NPPA has acknowledged the loophole and has assured action in this regard.
The matter of unethical practice of printing inflated MRPs on medical devices by pharmaceutical companies was brought into the notice of Divisional Administration by Legal Metrology department.