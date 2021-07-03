Traders demand concession in rent of shops on govt property

Srinagar: Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has demanded concession in rent of shops in government property.

A delegation of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) led by President Ajaz Ahmed Shahdhar on Saturday called on the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole and apprised him of the difficulties faced by shopkeepers and traders, the alliance said in a statement.

“Shahdhar said that in the last two years situation, lockdowns and epidemics, the closures of business establishments and shops caused a severe financial crisis, resulting in a deficit of about Rs 50,000 crore. He said that the shops belonging to religious, social and welfare associations including Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees, Municipal Councils, Srinagar Development Authority, other local bodies, semi-autonomous departments should provide concession in rent of shops, offices and other establishments. He said that other sections of the society also have a responsibility to help small traders,” it said.

During the meeting, the delegation of KTA also raised the issue of losses incurred by shopkeepers and traders during the catastrophic floods in 2014. He apprised the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir of the relief cheques provided by the administration after the floods.

“Hundreds of them are still owed. He demanded that the cheques be immediately deposited in the bank accounts of the affected vendors and shopkeepers. The delegation led by Ajaz Shahdhar demanded an end to the weekend lockdown in view of the declining number of Covid 19 cases in the valley and said that traders were facing severe financial constraints,” it said.