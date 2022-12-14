Traders rue cancellation of shop allotments at Fruit Mandi Shopian

Shopian: Many fruit growers and traders from south Kashmir's Shopian district, who had applied for the allotment of shops at Fruit Mandi Shopian 'feel cheated' by the Planning and Marketing wing of the Horticulture Department.

At least 193 fruit growers cum traders from the district had applied for the allotment of shops in 2004 against a bank draft of Rs 20,000 each. However, after a hiatus of 18 years, they are still without the shops and now they have been paid back the deposited amount.

"The department kept us waiting for nearly two decades and finally returned the bank drafts a few days ago", said Peer Shabir, a grower and a member of Fruit Mandi Shopian.