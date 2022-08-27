Traders suffer losses after flash flood in Kheora Nallah

Locals said that movement of vehicles on this road remained suspended for more than an hour with dramatic scenes of flood were witnessed in the Nallah.

They added that water level decreased after an hour and vehicular traffic on the road got restored.

The traders of the locality later staged a protest demonstration against the government department alleging it for carelessness.

Traders said that it is for the third time in this season that flood water is entering the business establishments of the locality causing damaged with traders have suffered losses in lakhs.

They stated that demand for preventive measures to flood and to ensure free flow of water has been taken up with concerned department multiple times but officere are not paying any concern.