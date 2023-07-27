Traffic advisory related to Muharram processions issued in Baramulla

Sopore: Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the Muharram processions to be held tomorrow at Delina Baramulla.

There will be changes in the traffic movement along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

From 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm, for all types of vehicles traveling from Baramulla to Srinagar, the diversion route will be Baramulla to Kanispora Jahama to Ladoora to Sangrama to Pattan. Similarly, for vehicles heading from Srinagar to Baramulla, the diversion route will be Sangrama to Mazbugh to Ladoora to Jahama to Kanispora to Baramulla.

"All commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic authorities during the time," police said.