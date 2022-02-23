Traffic affected on Rajouri-Thanamandi road

Rajouri: Vehicular traffic on the busy Rajouri-Thanamandi road remained affected for several hours after a truck skidded and got stuck in an under-construction culvert near Fatehpur on Wednesday.
Officials said that work on the Rajouri-Thanamandi road was going on for upgradation and culverts were under construction at several locations.
They said that a truck skidded from the road and got stuck in a ditch near sheep farm Fatehpur, causing the closure of the road.
Officials said that the Thanamandi road remained closed for a couple of hours after which the truck was removed from the site and traffic restored.