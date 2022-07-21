Traffic flow increases on Mughal road amid rain: Officials

Rajouri: Notwithstanding continuous rainfall, the vehicular traffic flow remained uninterrupted on Mughal road on Thursday.

Officials said that in the wake of interrupted vehicular movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, the traffic flow on Mughal road had increased.

“Upper reaches of Surankote, through which Mughal road passes, have been receiving rainfall continuously for the last twenty four hours amid severe foggy conditions,” officials told Greater Kashmir.

They said, “Despite the rainfall, vehicular movement is going on smoothly on Mughal road and all kinds of vehicles including goods laden trucks are plying on road.”