Traffic movement on Kunzar-Chanpora bridge risks lives

Baramulla: The traffic movement on Kunzar-Chanporaunder-construction bridge is posing threat to human lives.
The work on the Kunzar-Chanpora bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was initiated 18 years, however, the construction faced obstacles due to flashfloods.
Following consistent demand of the people of the area, the pedestrian movement on the bridge was allowed in the year 2019.
However, following damage to its foundation during 2020 flashfloods, the bridge was declared unsafe.
However, despite being declared unsafe, the traffic movement on the bridge continues, posing a risk of a major mishap.
“Movement on the unsafe bridge can be disastrous,” said Ghulam Hassan, a local. “The authorities need to act on time before any mishap involving human lives occurs.”
The locals here said that two decades since starting construction on the bridge, it was still incomplete.
The residents said that had come to know that there was some design flaw with the bridge yet the department had spent crores of rupees so far and left it halfway.
“This shows how developmental projects are perceived here. The entire population of the area is suffering due to the policy and the vision of the department,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Chanpora, Tangmarg.
Situated on Ferozpora stream, the work on Kunzar-Chanporabridge was started 18 years back by the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).
However, the bridge suffered massive damage at least twice and parts of the under-constriction bridge were washed away in the flashfloods.
Later, the R&B department was allotted the work on the under-constriction bridge.
The R&B initiated the work and after completing the major work, the bridge again suffered damage due to flashfloods in the year 2020.
“The bridge is located on the ferocious FerozporaNallah, which often witnesses flashfloods and causes damage in the area,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a local. “The authorities must take appropriate measures and complete the bridge in shortest possible time so that people of the area do not suffer further.”
Executive Engineer, R&B, Tangmarg, Nisar Ahmad Lala said that the expert team of the department had been engaged about the issue of frequent damage to the bridge foundation.
He said a Detailed Project Report had been prepared and submitted to the higher authorities.
“We are waiting for further directions of the higher authorities and work on the under-constriction bridge will be completed soon,” Lala said.