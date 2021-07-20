Traffic movement on Kunzar-Chanpora bridge risks lives

Baramulla: The traffic movement on Kunzar-Chanporaunder-construction bridge is posing threat to human lives.

The work on the Kunzar-Chanpora bridge in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was initiated 18 years, however, the construction faced obstacles due to flashfloods.

Following consistent demand of the people of the area, the pedestrian movement on the bridge was allowed in the year 2019.

However, following damage to its foundation during 2020 flashfloods, the bridge was declared unsafe.

However, despite being declared unsafe, the traffic movement on the bridge continues, posing a risk of a major mishap.

“Movement on the unsafe bridge can be disastrous,” said Ghulam Hassan, a local. “The authorities need to act on time before any mishap involving human lives occurs.”

The locals here said that two decades since starting construction on the bridge, it was still incomplete.

The residents said that had come to know that there was some design flaw with the bridge yet the department had spent crores of rupees so far and left it halfway.