Traffic on Mughal Road restored after 4-hour halt

Rajouri: The movement of vehicles on the Mughal Road remained affected for around 4 hours on Saturday morning due to a landslide that hit the road at Poshana.
Officials said that early Saturday morning, a major piece of land and trees came down from a hill slope and caused the closure of the road near the joint check post at Poshana in the Surankote sub-division of the Poonch district.
“The landslide caused the closure of vehicular traffic on the Mughal Road and all vehicles from both sides got stranded,” officials said.
Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said that the road restoration work started on Saturday morning and continued for four hours after which the debris was cleared and the road was restored for the movement of traffic.