Traffic remains suspended on highway

Ramban: The traffic remained suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway owing to weekly repairs and maintenance works being carried out on every Wednesday.

No vehicle was allowed to ply between Qazigund and Nashri on the highway, a traffic police official told Greater Kashmir.

The contractor companies carried out repair works at various places between Nashri and Banihal on culvert bridges, retaining walls, etc., sources said. They also carried out excavation work at Chamba Seri and Maroog and some other areas along the highway.

Local residents and public transport operators from Banihal, Ramsu, Ukhral, Khari and other peripheral areas of Ramban complained that due to suspension of traffic they faced problems in reaching their work places.