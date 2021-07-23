Trafficked from Assam, child reunites with family

Bandipora: A child trafficked from Assam and rescued in Bandipora district was reunited with his family on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the child, name withheld, was found in Bandipora and reunited with his family after over a month-long hectic efforts of the District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, District Police Bandipora, and State Police of Assam that helped reunite the minor child with his parents.

According to the officials, the child was brought to the Police by a village Chowkidar in Sumbal after finding him roaming around.

The incident, as per the officials, happened more than a month ago and the child was handed over to the Child Protection Unit by the Police.

“We received the child from the Police a day after he was found by the villagers. After filing of protection form formalities with the Police, he was kept at children’s home for over a month till we made efforts with the Police to locate the family,” the official said.

The child, as per the officials, has said that he was bundled in a train by unknown men in Assam after administering him some medicines.