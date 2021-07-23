Trafficked from Assam, child reunites with family
Bandipora: A child trafficked from Assam and rescued in Bandipora district was reunited with his family on Friday, officials said.
An official said that the child, name withheld, was found in Bandipora and reunited with his family after over a month-long hectic efforts of the District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, District Police Bandipora, and State Police of Assam that helped reunite the minor child with his parents.
According to the officials, the child was brought to the Police by a village Chowkidar in Sumbal after finding him roaming around.
The incident, as per the officials, happened more than a month ago and the child was handed over to the Child Protection Unit by the Police.
“We received the child from the Police a day after he was found by the villagers. After filing of protection form formalities with the Police, he was kept at children’s home for over a month till we made efforts with the Police to locate the family,” the official said.
The child, as per the officials, has said that he was bundled in a train by unknown men in Assam after administering him some medicines.
His cycle and some cash with him was stolen too.
Later, he had reached Jammu where he stayed for larger part of time, and from there, as per the child’s statement, some truck had carried him to Sumbal, the officials said.
The child had been missing from home since March this year, the officials said. His family too had been searching for him without success, they said.
“After hectic efforts of the Child Welfare Committee, Police traced the whereabouts of the child’s family. State Police of Assam and the concerned Child Welfare Committee were informed. After following due course of law, the child was reunited with his parents on Friday,” Protection Officer Gowhar Maqbool said.
He said his parents heaved a sigh of relief as they were reunited.
Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Bandipora, G M Mir said that the inputs of any suspicious act or incident should be shared with them to break the chain of human trafficking.
“It’s our duty to break the chain of human trafficking by keeping vigil on every suspicious act and incident and that people of Bandipora should feel free to share any inputs with us,” Mir said.