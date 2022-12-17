Training on establishment of CA storage, processing of horticulture produce organised at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A week long skill training programme on “Opportunities in CA Storage and Processing of Horticulture Produce” Saturday concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

The training was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Food Science and Technology under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as part of the initiatives being taken by Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai for strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in agriculture and allied sectors.