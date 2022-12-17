Training on establishment of CA storage, processing of horticulture produce organised at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A week long skill training programme on “Opportunities in CA Storage and Processing of Horticulture Produce” Saturday concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
The training was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Food Science and Technology under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as part of the initiatives being taken by Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai for strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in agriculture and allied sectors.
The aim of the workshop was to aware the apple growers, CA store owners and food processors of the opportunities in CA storage and processing of apples. Speakers from industry, financial institutions, and academia from within and outside J&K were invited to deliberate upon prospectuses in post-harvest management and processing of apples. Participants included industry personnel, CA store operators/owners and young graduates desirous of setting up their units in this field.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function held on Saturday, interacted with the participants and encouraged them to come up with their own startup ideas which will be supported by the university.