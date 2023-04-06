Training on holistic agriculture development plan to commence in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: In order to take stock of the availability of facilities for the smooth conduct of training on the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan at the panchayat level, a meeting of the officers of agriculture and allied departments was held today at Govt College for Physical Education, Gadoora wherein all the Sarpanchs of all Panchayats of district Ganderbal were taken on board.

The meeting was convened by District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Ganderbal/ District Nodal Officer, Farmers Orientation under HADP, Dr. Syed Mohammad Haider and the participating officers included Chief Horticulture Officer, Ganderbal, Abdul Hamid Bhat; Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Ganderbal, Dr. Roohi Badakshi; Assistant Director Fisheries, Ganderbal, Dr. Salman Rauoof Chalkoo and District Agriculture Officer Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Bhat among others.