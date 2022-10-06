Training on police investigation techniques organised in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to hone the investigation skills and embed investigation techniques among the investigating officers, Police organised a training session on “Investigation Techniques” at Sub Division Office Khansahib in Budgam.

SDPO Khansahib Shri Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din-JKPS hosted the training programme which was attended by IOs of Police Station Khansahib & Police Post Waterihail.

During the programme, SDPO Khansahib stressed upon need for professional investigation skills and emphasised upon IOs to ensure proper collection of evidence under law for ensuring conviction of the accused persons in the cases.