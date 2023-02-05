Training programme concludes at NIFT

Srinagar: A month-long training programme on design development and up-skilling of boutique workers organized by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has concluded. The Training programme was conducted under the NIFT Outreach Initiative.

The concluding ceremony of the programme was held at the main campus of NIFT at Ompora Budgam.

The training was conducted for the boutique workers belonging to backward areas of the Pakharpora and Sursyar blocks of Budgam under Aspirational Block Development Scheme.

NIFT had selected 25 workers from each block to provide them one-month training for the upliftment of their skills. The training was sponsored by office of the District Development Commissioner, Budgam

In his address at the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid hailed the NIFT administration for reaching out to far off areas of the district and to help the workers in improving their skills.