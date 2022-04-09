Training programme for women sarpanchs concludes

While sharing the training experience, Sarpanchs Meema Begum and Rafiqa Begum gave a detailed account of the contents of the training program to the ward members, youth and women at their respective panchayat headquarters.

A threadbare discussion on implementation of various verticals of SBM(G) 2.0 in the pilot projects was held at both the locations.

The participants hailed the initiative of holding training for the heads of the panchayats who in turn highlighted the essence of a plastic free environment through community participation and scientific approach provided under SBM(G) 2.0.