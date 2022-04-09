Training programme for women sarpanchs concludes

Baramulla: A training for trainers program organised by Director Rural Sanitation Jammu and Kashmir at IMPA&RD Srinagar for sarpanchs of women headed Panchayats under ongoing Gram Swaraj Month programme concluded here yesterday.
In order to take feedback of the training from the Sarpanchs, two separate experience sharing events were organised today on 9 April 2022 at Kanispora A and Buchoo of Baramulla and Pattan Blocks respectively.
While sharing the training experience, Sarpanchs Meema Begum and Rafiqa Begum gave a detailed account of the contents of the training program to the ward members, youth and women at their respective panchayat headquarters.
A threadbare discussion on implementation of various verticals of SBM(G) 2.0 in the pilot projects was held at both the locations.
The participants hailed the initiative of holding training for the heads of the panchayats who in turn highlighted the essence of a plastic free environment through community participation and scientific approach provided under SBM(G) 2.0.
On the occasion, the women sarpanchs in their traditional way narrated the basics of the solid waste management by way of segregation of solid and liquid waste at the household level and the chain of operations for final disposal of the plastic waste in the pilot panchayats.
The participants unanimously resolved to extend their full and continued support for successful implementation of the solid liquid waste management in both the panchayats so that the achievements in the women headed panchayats serve as a guiding example for other panchayats and adopt the similar practices for realising the goal of clean, green and plastic free environment in and arround the rural areas of Baramulla.
Moreover, the participants were made aware that both the panchayats have floated the Expression of Interest (EOI) to begin with.