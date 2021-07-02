Training Programme on Confiscation Procedures organized

Srinagar: A one day Training programme on ‘Confiscation Procedures’ for DFOs of UT of J&K was organized today at Kashmir Forest Training School Chatternar, Bandipora in which 91 officers attended from 57 locations across UT of J&K.

The programme started with a Special address by Riyaz Ahmad Malik, Principal Kashmir Forest Training School.

The Principal spoke in detail about the relevance of central Legislation in general and Confiscation procedures in particular which were inserted in Section 52 (52-A to 52-D) Seizure of property liable to confiscation and procedure there off in order to issue Reasonable and Proportionate confiscation order as per Article-298 and Article-301 (Miscellaneous Criminal Code).