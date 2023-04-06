Training programme on Juvenile Justice Act organised

ASP Budgam delivered a detailed lecture on IT Act, Security Challenges and Law and Order. He highlighted the latest technology, tools, and techniques related to cyber security, IT Act etc. He threw light on the importance of cyber security in the contemporary era where most of the financial, and social activities are done via the internet. He informed the participants about legal ways and means to protect against network intrusions and unlawful activities like hacking, cyberbullying, phishing, and online banking fraud.

Later on, Insp. Imtiyaz Ahmad, IC PP Humhama threw light on Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children Act). He briefed about the sensitivity of juvenile cases and their orientation. He enlightened the investigating officers about the latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve their investigation skills in juvenile cases.