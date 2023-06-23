Training session on role of lawyers held in Ganderbal

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal and District Legal Services Authority Bandipora organised a training session on the topic “Role of Panel Lawyers in Mediation” for panel lawyers of both districts at District Court Ganderbal.

The event was attended physically by panel lawyers of DLSA Ganderbal and virtually by Panel Lawyers of DLSA Bandipora. The training sessions were held under the supervision of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal and District Legal Services Authority Bandipora.

The aim of the training session was to highlight the role of panel lawyers in mediation. Gulafroz Khan Legal Assistant discussed the significance of mediation in resolving conflicts and the importance of the role of panel lawyers. She also highlighted the topics such as mediation techniques, conflict management, and effective communication skills.

The training session was beneficial for all the panel lawyers who attended the training through this session; they gained valuable insights and expertise.