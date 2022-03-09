Training workshop begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: A week-long high-end training workshop on '5 Axis CNC Machine' began at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, and more than 150 participants attended the inaugural session of the event.
According to a press note, the programme is organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneur Development Centre (IIEDC) and is sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under Accelerate Vigyan (Kaaryashala scheme) of DST.
The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Er Hafeezullah Khan was the chief guest for the session while Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran is the coordinator of the program.
In his presidential address, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to the HOD Department of Mechanical Engineering and Head IIEDC for considering this idea and making it practically possible.
"These days it is not easy to get funding, they have been able to get this funding through 'Accelerate Vigyan scheme of DST', which itself speaks about their interest.
Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar has recently procured a machine of over 5. Crores rupees '5 Axis machine' and such a high-end machine is not available in any of technical institutions in this region," he said.
"We should take benefit of such machines and allot small projects to our students so that they can go for part programming. Skilled manpower is need of the hour," he said.
Prof Sehgal said that all 10 sessions of the workshop will be beneficial for the participants. There are also separate video tutorials for the participants and it will boost their confidence," he said.
" NIT Srinagar is now gaining momentum and we are becoming visible to the outside world because of its research work, activities, and rankings," he said.
"Despite Covid19, NIT Srinagar organized more than 30 workshops and half a dozen international conferences during the past three years,' he said.
Prof Bukhari also stated that NIT's NIRF ranking also jumped 150+ places this year and two departments also got NBA accreditation. Despite Covid19, placement percentage was also increased during the past two years, he said.
Apart from starting new PG courses, Prof. Bukhari said NIT Srinagar has shown tremendous growth in the areas of research and development, which is visible by the number of projects sanctioned in favor of faculty and the number of research articles that have been published in top journals," he said.