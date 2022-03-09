Training workshop begins at NIT Srinagar

Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar has recently procured a machine of over 5. Crores rupees '5 Axis machine' and such a high-end machine is not available in any of technical institutions in this region," he said.

"We should take benefit of such machines and allot small projects to our students so that they can go for part programming. Skilled manpower is need of the hour," he said.

Prof Sehgal said that all 10 sessions of the workshop will be beneficial for the participants. There are also separate video tutorials for the participants and it will boost their confidence," he said.

" NIT Srinagar is now gaining momentum and we are becoming visible to the outside world because of its research work, activities, and rankings," he said.