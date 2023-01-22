Tral’s famous Atta Kul turns into a dumping site

Tral: “The stench is overpowering. One can hardly stand here for a few minutes,” says Zahid Ahmad of south Kashmir’s Tral town while pointing towards Atta Kul, once a gurgling stream flowing through the town.

The stream, which begins from Dilnag Park and meanders through the town, has completely dried up and turned into a dumping space.

The indiscriminate encroachments along the banks of stream have also shrunk the width of stream and reduced it to a drain.