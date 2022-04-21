Transfer of lecturers, masters through ATD to complete by April 30: Govt

This year, the exercise for transfer of teachers, masters and lecturers was started in January and February months when the schools were closed for winter vacations. But despite the passage of over four months, the transfers of masters and teachers are yet to be done.

“We are at it and the transfers will be done soon. We will complete the whole process in the shortest possible time. The number is huge so it takes time,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, amid the delay in transfers of masters and teachers, those teachers and masters posted in 3rd zones (very hard zones) from the past two years have not been repatriated to the normal zones with a replacement of a new batch of teachers to these areas.